CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The highly controversial Upper Magnolia Green rezoning project was approved 3:2 by the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Thursday night.

“I do believe this case will be transformative for Chesterfield,” said Chesterfield BOS member, Tom Holland.

The board estimated that up to 39 citizens spoke during the public comment period at the meeting Thursday night, which began at 6 p.m. and ended after 11 p.m.

After months of debate, the plan that would transform more than 2,000 acres of the Upper Magnolia Green neighborhood in Chesterfield was approved by the county’s planning commission in late April.