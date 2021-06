FILE – In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re in Midlothian and looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s an event happening later this afternoon.

This will happen at the Rockwood vaccination center on Hull Street Rd. Multiple vaccines are being administered.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given so anyone 12 and older can walk right up.

The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m.