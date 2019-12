CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to an intense van fire on I-95 early Wednesday morning.

Police said they arrived at mile marker 61 at 12:24. Officers found a GMC van partially on its side and on fire. The guardrail was also damaged.

VSP said the van was empty and they are still trying to figure out who was driving the van.

The crash remains under investigation.