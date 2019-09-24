Vandalism causes $250k worth of damage to vacant Chesterfield elementary school

Police in Chesterfield County are investigating after vandals caused roughly $250,000 in damages at the old Reams Road Elementary School.

The vandalism occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on September 19 and 7 a.m. on September 23. Police say an unknown suspect or suspects broke windows, ceiling tiles, toilets, sinks water fountains and other items.

“Though the school building is set to be demolished, the school system planned to remove items from the building before its demolition,” police said in a release. “Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.”