CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Little League is asking for the community’s help to identify teenagers caught on camera vandalizing their property last Friday.

Surveillance cameras caught a small group of vandals breaking into the league’s storage sheds at Manchester High School.

Surveillance footage captured the teenage vandals (Photo: Chesterfield Little League)

The teens caused thousands of dollars worth of damage just weeks before the league’s fall baseball season, but Friday night’s vandalism wasn’t the only incident.

Chesterfield Little League President Rosemary Fitzgerald is fed up with teenagers being reckless and rowdy at the expense of others. She described the teens’ crimes from Friday.

“They broke into all four of our sheds,” Fitzgerald said. “They attempted to break in at the concession stand. They flattened six of the tires on the gator, smashed that the headlights, knocked over the grill…”

The very next day — in what we’re told appears to be an unrelated incident — Chesterfield County Police were called again to the same Manchester site. They found tire marks littering the baseball field.

Police caught the individuals believed to be responsible for that incident. The vehicle’s driver was charged with trespassing and vandalism. Meanwhile, the vehicle’s passengers were charged with trespassing.

“I was really sickened and heartbroken,” Fitzgerald said when asked about her reaction to surveillance footage depicting the teenagers destroying the field.

Chesterfield Little League’s fall ball season will commence in early September. With more than 540 players registered, the team is working to build back quickly. Fitzgerald said this is more than just ‘kids being kids’ — it’s a crime that impacts other kids.

“[Kids] who want to just come out and play baseball and softball,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re at a huge disadvantage now, because so much of our equipment is destroyed.”

The vandals from Friday night’s incident have not yet been caught. The league said that the names “Bradley” and “Wesley” can be made out in surveillance audio and that a white pickup truck may have been involved. Fitzgerald shared a message to the vandals.

“What you’re doing…” Fitzgerald began. “It’s not acceptable. It’s not getting you anywhere. There are much better ways to go out and have fun than destroying property and hurting the people in the community.”

Anyone with information or who may recognize the vandals is urged to contact Chesterfield Little League at info@playcll.com or Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.