CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An “incident” involving police on Interstate 95 is causing delays for drivers in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

The incident was first reported by VDOT around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, and is located on I-95 North near the West Hundred Road exit.

According to VDOT, the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed. Traffic is currently backed up by approximately five miles.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m., VDOT reported that the lanes were closed due to police activity.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.