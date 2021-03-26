VDOT installs new signage remembering teen driver killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed new signage near the intersection of a deadly crash involving a teen driver last summer.

VDOT crews installed a sign Friday morning along Hull Street Road saying, “Drive safely in memory of Ethan Rodriguez.”

“We miss our boy a lot and we think he would approve of this,” said Bob Rodriguez, the teen’s father.

Ethan Rodriguez, 17, died in the crash in July 2020. Bob Rodriguez said Ethan was traveling to work that day when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Skinquarter Road.

Rodriguez said there were no yield signs at that intersection at the time of the crash. After working with VDOT and the Chesterfield County Police Department, Rodriguez helped to bring yield signs to the intersection about six months later.

“He loved to go for a drive and see where it went,” Rodriguez said about his son.

Rodriguez said his son loved adventures and wanted to advance in welding school. Ethan’s parents found out after the crash that he was awarded a scholarship to a welding school in Florida.

One of Ethan’s favorite sayings was, “Everything will be okay.”