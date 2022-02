CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second multi-vehicle crash has occurred near the site of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound this morning.

The accident is at mile-marker 59.7 in Chesterfield County, less than two miles away from the first accident near the exit at W. Hundred Road.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2 miles, according to VDOT.

8News is monitoring these traffic delays.