CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 95 Sunday night, causing lane closures.

The vehicle fire occurred on Interstate 95 southbound at the 72.7 mile marker in Chesterfield County. The south right lane and right shoulder were closed, as of 10:40 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Drivers are encouraged to take other routes.