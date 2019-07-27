1  of  3
Breaking News
Vehicle crashes into power pole shutting down intersection in Chesterfield Person fatally hit by train in Chesterfield Police: Man found shot, dead inside car in Westover Hills

Vehicle crashes into power pole shutting down intersection in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon shutting down all lanes at the intersection of Robious Road and Featherstone Drive.

Chesterfield Fire said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

VDOT officials said the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Authorities say the power pole was damaged and lines are currently down.

Fire Lieutenant Jason Elmore told 8News the road will be closed for five to six hours for repair.

Drivers should avoid the area. ﻿Stay with 8News for updates.

To check the traffic across Central Virginia click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events