Vehicle crashes into power pole shutting down intersection in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon shutting down all lanes at the intersection of Robious Road and Featherstone Drive.

Chesterfield Fire said one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

VDOT officials said the lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Authorities say the power pole was damaged and lines are currently down.

Fire Lieutenant Jason Elmore told 8News the road will be closed for five to six hours for repair.

Drivers should avoid the area. ﻿Stay with 8News for updates.

To check the traffic across Central Virginia click HERE.