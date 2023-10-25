CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An ambulance was involved in a crash while transporting a victim of another vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, officers were called to the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Heaths Way Road for a reported vehicle crash.

According to police, the occupant of the vehicle had been ejected but appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said while the victim was being taken to the hospital, the ambulance they were in was involved in another crash at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

The victim was moved to another rescue vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital.

Midlothian Turnpike will be closed near the scene of the crash as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.