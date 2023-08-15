CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes were shut down on Virginia State Route 288 in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the cause of the lane closures was a vehicle fire. VDOT said the incident occurred in the vicinity of the off-ramp from 288 North to US-1.

While a vehicle fire was not immediately visible on VDOT traffic cameras, two tractor-trailers were seen pulled over on the right shoulder.

The off-ramp from 288 North to US-1 was blocked as of 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.