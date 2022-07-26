CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two cars were stranded in high water underneath a train bridge in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening.

The flooding took place on Ware Bottom Spring Road in Chester on Tuesday, July 26. According to Lieutenant Kenny Mitchell of Chesterfield Fire & EMS, this area is known to flood.

Credit: Ben Dennis

Credit: Ben Dennis Vehicles were stranded in about four feet of water on Ware Bottom Spring Road on Tuesday.

Passengers got out of their cars on the own, with no rescues needed, according to officers at the scene. The water was about four feet deep at the time.

Mitchell warned drivers to be cautious when navigating areas prone to flooding.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” Mitchell said.