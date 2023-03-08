CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students are learning about the American flag from veterans visiting elementary schools across Chesterfield.
Representatives from The Forty and Eight veterans organization are visiting first graders across Chesterfield County Public Schools.
This week, the group visited Crenshaw Elementary and Jacobs Road Elementary. The Forty and Eight began visiting schools in February and will continue visiting all Chesterfield elementary schools throughout the month of March.
Forty and Eight representatives teach students about flag etiquette and the Pledge of Allegiance. The representatives also give students small flags and coloring books and encourage them to thank veterans and members of the military for their service.