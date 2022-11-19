CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents are invited on Sunday, Nov. 20, to support veterans at the annual Chesterfield County Motorcycle Biker Rally.

Bikers must check in by 11 a.m. at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. They will leave the Fairgrounds shortly after 1 p.m. following a brief ceremony featuring the Honor Guard and the National Anthem, and ride to the Virginia War Memorial. Bikers are expected to arrive at the War Memorial at 2 p.m. for a special program.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 per rider. The fee will cover an event patch, a T-shirt, lunch and refreshments.

For more information, call Vicki Kiger at 804-748-1992 or email Chesterfield Parks and Recreation at parksrec@chesterfield.gov.