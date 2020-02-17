Victim airlifted to hospital after vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield is causing delays on River Road.

Chesterfield fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore says emergency crews were called to the 15800 block of River Road just before 3:20 p.m.

The victim is being airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

River Road is closed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

