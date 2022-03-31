CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has died after being shot at a Chesterfield apartment complex overnight, police say.

Chesterfield police officers responded to Alfalfa Lane shortly after midnight, at the Maisonette Apartments just off Route 1. They found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Officers tell 8News they arrested a person of interest, who has now been identified as a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.