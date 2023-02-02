One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive Thursday, Feb. 2. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were called to the 4800 block of Burnt Oak Drive near Falling Creek for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man — now identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Starks of the 4900 block of Burnt Oak Drive — who had been shot. Starks was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person killed in Chesterfield County shooting on Burnt Oak Drive Thursday, Feb. 2. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.