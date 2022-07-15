CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police have confirmed the identity of a motorcycle driver who died in a crash on Fordham Road yesterday.

Brian S. Lewis, 25, of Sussex Drive in Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash site on Thursday, July 14.

According to police, Lewis was traveling south on Fordham Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle on a double-yellow line and collided with a Honda Pilot that was traveling north on Fordham Road.

Chesterfield County Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.