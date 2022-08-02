CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a tanker truck crash on Route 288 has been identified after reportedly dying from their injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was first reported at 5:18 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, and was located on Route 288 North half a mile north of the Courthouse Road exit.

The truck — a 2017 Peterbilt tanker — was reportedly carrying 7,000 gallons of gasoline, according to authorities. It was traveling north on Route 288 when reportedly it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver — now identified as 69-year-old Michael O. Williams of North Chesterfield — was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he later died. Williams was wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

Firefighters and Hazmat crews were on the scene well into the early hours of the following morning.

All northbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to Courthouse Road, according to VDOT. The wreckage was cleared and lanes were reopened at 7:18 a.m. on Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.