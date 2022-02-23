CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim has been identified as a result of Chesterfield County’s investigation into a brush fire that took place the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21.

The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a brush fire at the 1300 block of Happy Hill Road. Upon arrival, crews saw that the fire had spread to a vehicle nearby.

Crews said they found a man dead near the fire while they worked to put out the blaze.

Investigators have revealed that 77-year-old Jesse Dean Garma died due to burns he sustained during the fire.