Victim identified, suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Chesterfield police station parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station in Chesterfield.

At 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, an off-duty officer sitting in the station parking lot heard a gunshot and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Stuart D. Jeffries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the suspect who was identified as 44-year-old Corey D. Goodson Sr., and took him into custody at the scene.

Corey D. Goodson Sr., 44 (Courtesy of Chesterfield Police)

Goodson, of the 6100 block of Varina Point Lane in Richmond, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation indicates Jeffries and Goodson were involved in an altercation at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.