Victim in Chesterfield Towne Center shooting, identified as 22-year-old Chesterfield man, dies

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police said Monday that the 22-year-old victim in last month’s shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center has died.

Authorities swarmed the parking lot of the mall after receiving reports of shots being fired inside at around 6 p.m. on June 23. Gunshots were fired amid a scuffle, police said, and one shooting victim, identified as Kimani O. Donovan, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Donovan, a Chesterfield resident, died on July 5 as a result of his injuries, police said.

The man charged in the shooting, William Ezell Taylor Jr., was denied bond last week. At this time, Taylor faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information, or who was in the area of the mall food court during the fight and shooting, should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.