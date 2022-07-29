CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have identified the victim of a fatal car crash that was the result of a police chase that began after a robbery in the county on Thursday, July 29.

Chesterfield Police responded to a robbery at the 3700 block of Meadowdale Boulevard on Thursday, where an investigation revealed a 15-year-old male suspect pistol whipped someone. The 15-year-old then stole the victim’s red Dodge truck, and drove away from the scene.

Police then chased the teen, using cars and at least one helicopter. The police chase ended when the teen crashed the truck head-on into a silver Kia Rio on Hopkins Road.

The crash killed the driver of the Kia, who police identified as 23-year-old Khalil R. Hamlin of the 7000 block of Oak Vista Court in Chesterfield. Hamlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in life-threatening condition today, according to police.

Chesterfield Police said the 15-year-old was charged with felony homicide, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny, vandalism, felony eluding, felony hit and run, no operator’s license and disregard traffic signal. He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips mobile app.