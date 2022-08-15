CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal Chesterfield crash that took place Thursday, Aug. 11 in the area of Meadowville Road and Interstate 295 has been identified.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, a 2020 Toyota Tundra was towing a trailer on Meadowville Road when the driver tried to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line. While attempting to pass, the truck’s trailer clipped the side of the Freightliner and caused the truck to go over the guardrail and fall down an embankment, landing on its roof on I-295.

The passenger in the Tundra, 54-year-old Kenneth L. Piggee, of Petersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and remains in the hospital at this time.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.