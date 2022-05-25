CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County has been identified.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a 2004 Ford F-150 with two people inside was headed down Chesterwood Drive on the night of Saturday, May 21, when it went off the right side of the road and flipped.

The passenger, Jose Miguel Martinez Alvarado of Chesterfield, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver, Franklin Chicas-Chavarria, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and charged with DUI maiming, reckless driving and driving with an open container of alcohol.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-740-0660.