CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield has been identified as a 20-year-old Maryland man.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 North near the Willis Road exit in Chesterfield County just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

It was determined that a 2012 GMC Cargo Van was headed north on the interstate when the driver lost control and it overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the van.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Eric Romeo Gomez Osorio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.