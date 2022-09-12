CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department has now identified the victim killed in a crash that occurred on Iron Bridge Road just south of Chippenham Parkway.

According to police, the crash took place in the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to police, a 1997 Ford Escort was attempting to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at the Ridgedale Parkway intersection when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver of the Ford — now been identified by police as 57-year-old Jennifer Candido, a nearby resident — was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Candido was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police.

The crash resulted in an hours-long road closure on Iron Bridge Road.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.