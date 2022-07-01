CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is now in jail after police said he stabbed three people, killing one, on Iron Mill Road in Chesterfield earlier this week.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, officers responded to a home on Iron Mill Road around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, to investigate a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, they found a woman and two juveniles who had been stabbed. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The juveniles are expected to be okay.

Police said the suspect — identified as 40-year-old Christopher Hobson — was the brother of the victim, 39-year-old Bonnie Hobson, of Chesterfield.

Neighbors say this incident was out of the ordinary for this community.

“This is my first time in my 20 years of living here where I’ve seen [this] kind of violence just be so tangible,” neighbor Michael Ogunlade said.

Hobson was found and arrested on Wednesday, and later charged with second-degree murder and stabbing/cutting while committing a felony. He is being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.