RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two victims of a Richmond chiropractor convicted of sexually abusing his patients have sued the practice that hired him, seeking $15 million in damages.

Michael Pollock was a chiropractor hired by Advanced Wellness in Chesterfield — also known as Advanced Health and Rehab, Doctors’ Chiropractic and Rehab, Active Physical Rehabilitation, Health Fairs Plus of Richmond and Bon Air Chiropractic Clinic. Pollock was convicted last year on three counts of sexual battery after he sexually abused patients in his care.

Now, two of his victims are seeking $13.5 million in damages from Pollock and the clinic that hired him, because they allege the clinic was aware Pollock had a history of sexual misconduct when they hired him.

Pollock’s Abuse

One of Pollock’s victims was an employee of the clinic who said she was hired to work for William Roodman, one of the owners of the clinic, in February 2021. That May, Pollock was hired to take over for Roodman and Kimberly McCutchen, the other owner of the practice.

On May 17, the victim assisted Pollock as he saw patients. She said after the clinic closed for the night, Pollock offered to perform a chiropractic adjustment on her. She refused, but Pollock insisted that she get on the table.

At one point during the examination, she said Pollock told her to raise her arms over her head, claimed that one of her arms was shorter than the other and then fondled her breasts.

The other victim, who filed a parallel suit in Richmond’s Circuit Court, was a regular client of the clinic who normally received care from Roodman.

On May 17, she was instead seen by Pollock. She claims Pollock stripped her of her clothes and, under the guise of chiropractic adjustment, sexually abused her.

As he had done with his other victim, she said Pollock told her one of her arms was shorter than the other, then began fondling her breasts and rubbing himself against her.

According to the victim, Pollock then accessed her confidential patient file to get her cell phone number and repeatedly called her in the following days, inviting her to an “after hours” appointment.

Bearing Responsibility

8News reported in 2021 that Pollock had a history of sexual misconduct dating back over 20 years.

Pollock was first sanctioned in 1984, when the Virginia Board of Medicine ordered him to stop “over-diagnosing” and using “controversial chiropractic methods.”

The first allegation of sexual misconduct emerged in 1998, when a woman accused him of performing an unnecessary rectal examination for his own gratification.

Another allegation emerged in 2003, after which he was ordered to have a female chaperone in the room any time he treated a female patient. He repeatedly ignored that order and was accused again in 2010 of performing inappropriate breast exams.

Now, his victims allege that Roodman was aware of Pollock’s conduct before he was hired to fill in at the Bon Air clinic.

At the center of their allegations is a Style Weekly article from 2015 covering some of the allegations against Pollock.

An employee of the clinic, they wrote, “presented the Style Weekly Article to Dr. Roodman.”

“After the events of May 17, 2021 , Dr. Roodman informed the same employee that he was aware of the article and its contents prior to Defendant Advanced Wellness’ decision to employ Defendant Pollock to treat patients,” they wrote.

The victims say Roodman, McCutchen and the chiropractic practice should be held liable for negligence in hiring Pollock, who is also named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit. The victim who was employed by the clinic is asking for $5.69 million while Pollock’s other victim is asking for $9.44 million.

Neither Pollock nor the practice have yet filed responses to the allegations of the suit.