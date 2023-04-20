CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police expect more car break-ins and thefts from vehicles to happen in the next few months in parallel with the rising hint-of-summer temperatures.

A Chesterfield home’s security footage recently caught exactly what Corporal Craig Eckrich and Chesterfield County Police are trying to prevent this summer.

“Car break ins are probably our biggest crime that we deal with,” Eckrich said.

The video shows a man casually walking down the street. The hooded man then approaches a car door and within a matter of seconds, he is inside the vehicle rummaging through an unknowing resident’s belongings.

“It’s just a crime of opportunity,” Eckrich said. “If that car door was locked, he probably would have moved on to the next vehicle.”

A man casually walks down the street. Credit: Chesterfield Police Within a matter of seconds, he is inside the unlocked vehicle rummaging through an unknowing resident’s belongings. Credit: Chesterfield Police.

Eckrich explained how people often make it too easy for thieves to find a target. He added that removing valuables from a car and even simply locking the door, no matter where you are, can make stealing not feel worth it to a lazy thief.

“That will take away the temptation and up the risk factor,” Eckrich said.

Most of these crimes occur overnight. They often happen right outside peoples’ homes.

“It’s easily preventable,” Eckrich said. “[For] The vast majority of larceny from autos, there’s no actually no actual damage done to the car.”

This is shown clearly in the surveillance video of a recent theft. Unlocked doors allow a thief to enter quickly with no alarms, loud noises or shattered glass. Unlocked doors also make for a quick, relaxed exit, for the thief.

Locking a car door may seems like a simple message, but police told 8News that as summer rolls around and people are in relaxation mode, this type of crime is one of the most common crimes in Chesterfield County. Luckily, it is one that is entirely preventable.

