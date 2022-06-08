CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Onboard security video obtained by 8News shows the interior of a Chesterfield special-needs bus, moments before it crashed, overturning and sending several students and staff to the hospital.

8News first reported on the crash on April 21 when seven people — five children and two adults — were taken to the hospital following a crash on Hull Street Road.

Now, four newly released security videos show the tense moments leading up to the crash. The video shows a vehicle — presumably the out-of-control truck — striking the bus near the driver’s side window.

The bus driver struggles to maintain control of the vehicle, until it comes to a rest with the driver and students appearing disoriented in the overturned bus. As the driver attempts to free herself from her seatbelt, water can be seen rushing in through the windows.

You can watch a composite of the videos, which have been edited for the privacy of the students, below:

The driver of the Ford F-150 that sideswiped the bus, driving it into a ditch, was charged with reckless driving. While the driver of the Ford remained on the scene after the crash, Good Samaritans rushed to assist the trapped students and staff before emergency responders arrived.

Coby Anderson was one of the people who helped, jumping into action along with five other passersby.

“We pulled over to the side of the road and we all started just kind of running towards the bus because we didn’t know who all was in there,” he said.

8News has learned that Chesterfield Police are still investigating the incident, but have not received an update on the progress of that effort.