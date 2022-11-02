CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department has released surveillance video of a deadly shooting that took place in Midlothian on Halloween.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, on the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.

Police said they received a 911 call from the victim’s girlfriend and when they arrived, they found 56-year-old Robert C. Ashburn lying in the driveway. Emergency crews attempted to save Ashburn’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Ashburn had left his residence to head to work when he saw an unknown person going through his girlfriend’s unlocked vehicle, according to police. Ashburn reportedly attempted to confront the suspect and was shot. The suspect then ran away, according to police.

Video captured by a surveillance camera in the area shows the suspect rummaging through the vehicle. It also captured moments before the shooting in which the suspect can be heard saying, “Bro, stop. Bro, stop. Bro, stop, bro.”

Police said the suspect’s voice is the louder of the two voices and the quieter voice is that of Ashburn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.