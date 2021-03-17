VIDEO: Man steals car, gets chased by Chesterfield police before hopping on 11-year-old girl’s bicycle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase in Chesterfield County was caught on camera after the suspect allegedly stole stole a car, crashed it, and tried to get further away on a little girl’s bike.

“We were looking out the window and I saw a guy running down my driveway and grab my daughter’s bike,” said Corrine Gutierrez.

Her daughter is 11-years-old. “It’s a pretty small bike…he looked ridiculous,” she said, laughing. The mom told 8News her son noticed the man running through their yard around noon on Tuesday.





Gutierrez, her son and their dog were watching in awe from their Brookwood Road window as 32-year-old Jonathan Henderson, from North Carolina, was tackled just feet away.

She said Henderson tried to get away on not just one, but two bicycles. “He tried to steal my bike first but I had a flat tire. So he abandoned that bike down here, and came back to my daughter’s bike,” she said.

A ring doorbell camera at their next-door neighbor’s house caught the action. It shows Henderson slowly bicycling by as Chesterfield police officers ran after him. Then, it shows officers appearing to unsuccessfully tase the suspect. Henderson continued to ride.

After that, “they tackled him. Right in front of my son’s window. Right in front of our house. That’s when I took pictures,” Gutierrez said. She snapped photos after.

Gutierrez said she never expected to see something like this just feet from her home. “I mean it was just crazy!”

Chesterfield police told 8News that was just Henderson’s last stop of the day.

They tell us around 11:30 a.m., he stole a running car near the intersection of Buford Road and Forest Hill Avenue.

Officers responded and a high speed chase took them into Richmond. Chesterfield police said they tried to stop him there, by blocking his car with two of their cars. However, the suspect allegedly accelerated through and hit the two cars, slightly injuring one officer.

Authorities told 8News the chase then continued back into a Chesterfield neighborhood on Cedar Crest Road, where he crashed the stolen car.

Then, he made his way into Gutierrez’ yard. “I know they had been chasing him for a while but it was fast action. We had front row seats,” she said.

The mom said her children are not scared by what happened, and that they “had a good laugh” about it at dinner that night.

No one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is facing a long list of charges, including charges for the assault and battery on police officers, grand larceny, driving without a license and more.

