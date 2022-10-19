CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Chesterfield Fire responded to a car fire on Old Hundred Road, just west of Brandermill Parkway.

A passerby captured a video of the fire, which only involved one car that had run off the road into an embankment.

According to Chesterfield Fire, there were no injuries. However, there were some traffic delays in the area.

There is currently no information on how the fire started.