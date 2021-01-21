VIDEO: Police pursuit ends in VSP vehicle catching fire and two car collision

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A police chase in Chesterfield resulted in a Virginia State Police vehicle catching fire, and a two car crash not far from the scene.

An eyewitness, Vanessa Lopez, said they saw a state trooper pursuing a white car and attempted to stop it with their own vehicle on Strathmore Road near Sherbourne Road.

Lopez said the trooper’s car then ended up on the northbound shoulder of the road, and the car they hit spun out of control and drove off in the other direction.

At some point the trooper’s vehicle caught fire.

Below is a video of the fire taken by an eye witness:

Lopez said she saw the officer get out of his vehicle and ran after the vehicle that fled.

Just south of the scene at the intersection of Strathmore and Dundas Road, police are responding to a crash involving a white car and a burgundy SUV.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of two male occupants inside the SUV says both her sons are not injured.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.