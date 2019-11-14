1  of  3
Video shows flames engulf vehicle near Chesterfield intersection

Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Video of a vehicle fire in Chesterfield County sent to 8News on Wednesday shows flames engulf the front of the car.

A Chesterfield fire spokesperson told 8News that the vehicle fire, which occurred on North Courthouse Road and Huguenot Road, started in the engine compartment.

No injuries have been reported at this time, the spokesperson said.

