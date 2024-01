CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash on southbound Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield County resulted in a truck getting stuck on the highway’s jersey wall.

Virginia State Police arrived at the scene at 11:25 a.m. to find a Chevy Silverado that had hit the jersey wall, resulting in the truck becoming stuck on it.

According to state police, there were no reported injuries.