CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Surveillance video captured from a home in the RounTrey subdivision in Chesterfield County shows two suspects entering cars and stealing various items, including a gun.

During the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 13, Chesterfield County Police said suspects entered multiple cars in the subdivision.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect using their phone’s flashlight to peer inside of two cars parked in a driveway, after which the suspect can be seen opening both of the car doors and taking items.

The second suspect can be seen approaching the first suspect and sitting in the passenger seat.

Police said various items were stolen from the vehicles, including a gun. A car was also stolen from the neighborhood and later found in Richmond.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.