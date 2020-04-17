VIDEO: Vehicle fire in Chesterfield puts large smoke cloud in the air

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County. Video sent to 8News shows a large vehicle fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire & EMS Lt. Jason Elmore, the person who was hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

