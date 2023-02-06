CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.

According to Chesterfield County Police, officers responded to a call near the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Upon arrival, they found three victims who had been shot. One person died at the scene, and the two other victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, police responded to an overnight shooting on Burnt Oak Drive. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks, who had been shot and killed. Police arrested two 21-year-olds in relation to the homicide. Keyon C. Eaglin, of Midlothian, and 21-year-old Genesis L. Covington, of Chesterfield, are being charged with second-degree murder and are held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. Police said Eaglin and Covington both knew Starks.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.