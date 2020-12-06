Virginia First Lady visits Chester YMCA for childcare supply drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Pamela Northam, Chief School Readiness Officer Jenna Conway and other members of the First Lady’s team visited the YMCA in Chester on Saturday morning. They came to the YMCA to show support for childcare providers during a free essential supplies pickup event.

The supplies can be used to help the childcare providers care for children at childcare centers and family day homes.

People could load up on things like bleach, spray bottles, masks and touchless thermometers.

Northam says she is happy that the workers can get the supplies they need.

“It makes the difference between paying your rent or not. it can make the difference between making sure you can pay your teachers,” Northam said. “A lot of extra expenses this time of year, this year has been very difficult. These superhero early childhood educators have been on the front lines of this since the very beginning.”

Childsavers, Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, Smart Beginnings and the Virginia Department of Social Services were all community partners for this event.

