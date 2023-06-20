CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man killed on Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield has been identified as a 51-year-old Virginia resident.

Police say 51-year-old C. Dwayne Mouser, of Burkville, was driving a 2005 Suzuki Boulevard C90 motorcycle on Hull Street Road around 2:30 p.m. on June 17 when he crashed into a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

According to police, the driver of the Chevrolet was headed west on Hull Street Road when Mouser crashed into the SUV at the intersection of Bayside Lane. Police said Mouser was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.