SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, California (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Chesterfield man and former Virginia State Police employee who was suspected of killing three people was killed by police in California.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, officers were called to the area the morning of Friday, Nov. 25, after a teenager who appeared to be in distress was seen getting into an SUV with a man.

Calls about a house fire came in nearby, and when investigators searched that house, they found three people dead on the floor, identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

Police searched for the suspected killer and the SUV. Law enforcement found the SUV in the county, where the suspect, 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, of Chesterfield County, allegedly shot at officers while driving. Police shot back, hitting Edwards, who died at the scene.

Edwards most recently worked for the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager involved was put into the custody of social services.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.