Virginia schools highlight importance of providing healthy breakfast to students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The importance of a healthy breakfast was highlighted by Virginia schools this week.

“Breakfast After the Bell,” is a state program dedicated to ending childhood hunger. Bensley Elementary School, located in Chesterfield County, utilizes a system called “Grab & Go.” The system allows students to pick up packaged meals from mobile service carts throughout the school.

Catherine Spacciapoli from “No Kid Hungry Virginia” says it’s important for students to have that first meal of the day.

“School breakfast, in particular, is something that makes sure all schools start their day on the right foot. It’s a part of equity, part of ensuring all these kids no matter where they come from are going to have an equal shot at having a successful school day,” she said.

One-in-seven kids in Virginia struggle with hunger. Nearly 13,000 schools have “Breakfast After the Bell” programs.

LATEST STORIES: