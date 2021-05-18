Virginia State Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to Chesterfield I-95 shooting

Jeep SUV with bullet holes after a shooting on I-95. ( Photo by Virginia State Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have arrested a teen from Petersburg in connection to a shooting on Interstate 95 earlier this month.

The suspect has been identified as Arkell Browder. VSP charged Browder with shooting from a motor vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

According to VSP, troopers were called to I-95 near Route 620 in Chesterfield County on May 5 around 1 p.m.

Following an investigation, troopers found that a Jeep had been driving north in the middle lane when someone in a gray Toyota SUV began shooting at it. Someone in the Jeep returned fire. Then the Jeep driver pulled over to the right shoulder.

The SUV driver did not stop.

A woman riding in the Jeep was injured by broken glass.

