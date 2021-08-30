Virginia State Police helicopter assists with police chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police assisted Chesterfield Police during a car chase that started on Hull Street Sunday night.

Chesterfield Police said the chase started at around 10:30 p.m. on Hull Street around Fordham Road. Police chased the driver through some backroads and had a successful spike deployment. State Police brought in a helicopter and some troopers to help.

Police said they were able to spike several tires but the car continued and came to a stop near the Burnt Oak Apartments. The driver fled the scene but authorities were able to detain the passenger.

The investigation is ongoing. The driver has not been taken into custody at this time.

