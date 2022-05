CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police members were joined by family and friends as they paid their respects to fallen officers.

Virginia State Police honored 66 officers during the 2022 Police Officers’ Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 25.

Henry Hudson, a U.S. District Court judge, was present at the event to give a keynote speech, the Powhatan High School chorus performed at the event as well.