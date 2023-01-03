CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A new training method is headed to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office. The virtual reality training program is being set in motion to provide “realistic simulations that increase proficiency in de-escalation and crisis intervention skills.”

The federal government granted the program $175,000 to purchase virtual reality equipment while Representative Abigail Spanberger sponsors the funding.

According to a press release from the congresswoman’s office, the program is designed to reduce use-of-force by the sheriff’s office, which oversees the county jail and security at the county courthouse.

“This eclipses the outdated and limited traditional ‘shoot or don’t shoot’ simulators previously used in law enforcement,” said Sheriff Karl Leonard.

