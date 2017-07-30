Back to School HQ
Back to School HQ

Volunteers work to beautify 4 Chesterfield County Schools

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield County Schools got a bit of sprucing up Sunday thanks to student volunteers from World Mission Society Church of God.

Those who helped say it was all about making the first day back to school even more special for returning students.

8News spoke with Bristol Gunderson, one of those who volunteered.

“There’s about four landscaping guys that have to spruce all 66 schools during the off-months and we decided we have a lot of man power and a lot of passion and we wanted to help,” Gunderson said.

Earlier this year, the international group received an award for service from the Queen of England. The group had also previously received the US President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8NewsFind 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories