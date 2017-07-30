Volunteers work to beautify 4 Chesterfield County Schools

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield County Schools got a bit of sprucing up Sunday thanks to student volunteers from World Mission Society Church of God.

Those who helped say it was all about making the first day back to school even more special for returning students.

8News spoke with Bristol Gunderson, one of those who volunteered.

“There’s about four landscaping guys that have to spruce all 66 schools during the off-months and we decided we have a lot of man power and a lot of passion and we wanted to help,” Gunderson said.

Earlier this year, the international group received an award for service from the Queen of England. The group had also previously received the US President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8NewsFind 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.